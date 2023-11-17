The Samford Bulldogs (1-2) take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Samford Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The South Carolina State Bulldogs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Samford Bulldogs gave up to their opponents (43.2%).

Last season, South Carolina State had a 4-8 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Samford Bulldogs ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The South Carolina State Bulldogs ranked seventh.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs put up an average of 73.4 points per game last year, only 1.8 more points than the 71.6 the Samford Bulldogs allowed.

South Carolina State put together a 4-12 record last season in games it scored more than 71.6 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, South Carolina State scored 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (71.1).

The South Carolina State Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (76.4 per game) than on the road (87.2) last season.

South Carolina State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule