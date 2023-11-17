Friday's game at Pete Hanna Center has the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) squaring off against the Samford Bulldogs (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-65 win, heavily favoring South Carolina State.

The game has no line set.

South Carolina State vs. Samford Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

South Carolina State vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina State 84, Samford 65

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Samford

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina State (-18.4)

South Carolina State (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

South Carolina State Performance Insights

South Carolina State ranked 134th in college basketball with 73.4 points per contest last year, but on defense it was less effective, giving up 83.8 points per game (-4-worst in college basketball).

With 31.3 boards per game, the South Carolina State Bulldogs ranked 210th in the nation. They gave up 33.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 324th in college basketball.

Last season South Carolina State ranked 105th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14 per game.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs struggled in terms of turnovers last season, ranking worst in the country with 15.4 turnovers per game. Conversely, they ranked 18th-best in college basketball with 15.4 forced turnovers per game.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs drained 6.9 three-pointers per game (229th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 31.7% three-point percentage (309th-ranked).

South Carolina State ranked -2-worst in the nation with a 39.7% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land. Meanwhile, it allowed 8.4 treys per game (312th-ranked in college basketball).

South Carolina State took 66% two-pointers and 34% three-pointers last season. Of the team's baskets, 74.5% were two-pointers and 25.5% were threes.

