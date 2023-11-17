The Samford Bulldogs (1-2) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) meet in a game with no set line at Pete Hanna Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Samford Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Last season 15 of South Carolina State's games hit the over.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs beat the spread 13 times in 31 games last season.

Samford (14-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 5.7% more often than South Carolina State (13-14-0) last year.

South Carolina State vs. Samford Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 78.7 152.1 71.6 155.4 145.8 South Carolina State 73.4 152.1 83.8 155.4 149.9

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

The South Carolina State Bulldogs put up an average of 73.4 points per game last year, just 1.8 more points than the 71.6 the Samford Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 71.6 points last season, South Carolina State went 8-5 against the spread and 4-12 overall.

South Carolina State vs. Samford Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 14-12-0 16-10-0 South Carolina State 13-14-0 15-12-0

South Carolina State vs. Samford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford South Carolina State 13-3 Home Record 4-6 8-7 Away Record 1-19 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

