Friday's contest between the Queens (NC) Royals (1-2) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-3) at Curry Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-66 and heavily favors Queens (NC) to come out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Spartans head into this contest on the heels of a 72-44 win against Lees-McRae on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Queens (NC) Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Queens (NC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Queens (NC) 78, South Carolina Upstate 66

Other Big South Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans had a -327 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.5 points per game. They put up 52.9 points per game to rank 349th in college basketball and allowed 63.4 per outing to rank 153rd in college basketball.

In Big South games, South Carolina Upstate averaged 4.4 more points (57.3) than overall (52.9) in 2022-23.

At home, the Spartans averaged 54.8 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 50.6.

At home, South Carolina Upstate allowed 57.9 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 71.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.