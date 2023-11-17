The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-3) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Queens (NC) Royals (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Queens (NC) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spartans scored 15.7 fewer points per game last year (52.9) than the Royals allowed (68.6).

South Carolina Upstate went 7-7 last season when allowing fewer than 59 points.

Last year, the Royals scored just 4.4 fewer points per game (59) than the Spartans allowed (63.4).

Queens (NC) went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 63.4 points.

The Royals made 35.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 17.3 percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (53.1%).

The Spartans shot 25.7% from the field, 27.2% lower than the 52.9% the Royals' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Schedule