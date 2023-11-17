The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-3) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Queens (NC) Royals (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. Queens (NC) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans scored 15.7 fewer points per game last year (52.9) than the Royals allowed (68.6).
  • South Carolina Upstate went 7-7 last season when allowing fewer than 59 points.
  • Last year, the Royals scored just 4.4 fewer points per game (59) than the Spartans allowed (63.4).
  • Queens (NC) went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 63.4 points.
  • The Royals made 35.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 17.3 percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (53.1%).
  • The Spartans shot 25.7% from the field, 27.2% lower than the 52.9% the Royals' opponents shot last season.

South Carolina Upstate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ East Carolina L 105-35 Minges Coliseum
11/11/2023 @ Kentucky L 82-54 Memorial Coliseum
11/14/2023 Lees-McRae W 72-44 G.B. Hodge Center
11/17/2023 @ Queens (NC) - Curry Arena
11/20/2023 South Carolina State - G.B. Hodge Center
11/24/2023 Detroit Mercy - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

