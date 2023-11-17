How to Watch the South Carolina Upstate vs. Queens (NC) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-3) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Queens (NC) Royals (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Upstate vs. Queens (NC) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans scored 15.7 fewer points per game last year (52.9) than the Royals allowed (68.6).
- South Carolina Upstate went 7-7 last season when allowing fewer than 59 points.
- Last year, the Royals scored just 4.4 fewer points per game (59) than the Spartans allowed (63.4).
- Queens (NC) went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 63.4 points.
- The Royals made 35.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 17.3 percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (53.1%).
- The Spartans shot 25.7% from the field, 27.2% lower than the 52.9% the Royals' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Upstate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 105-35
|Minges Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 82-54
|Memorial Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Lees-McRae
|W 72-44
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Queens (NC)
|-
|Curry Arena
|11/20/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/24/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.