The DePaul Blue Demons (1-2) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) play at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has no set line.

South Carolina vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Gamecocks Betting Records & Stats

Last year 16 of South Carolina's games went over the point total.

The Gamecocks had 16 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

DePaul (11-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 15.9% less often than South Carolina (16-13-0) last year.

South Carolina vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 71.2 135.5 77.3 149.9 146.9 South Carolina 64.3 135.5 72.6 149.9 135

Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks put up an average of 64.3 points per game last year, 13 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons allowed.

South Carolina put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 77.3 points.

South Carolina vs. DePaul Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 11-17-0 16-12-0 South Carolina 16-13-0 16-13-0

South Carolina vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul South Carolina 7-8 Home Record 7-8 2-12 Away Record 4-8 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.3 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

