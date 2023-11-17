Friday's 7:30 PM ET game between the San Antonio Spurs (3-8) and the Sacramento Kings (6-4) at Frost Bank Center features the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and the Kings' Domantas Sabonis as players to watch.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, NBCS-CA

ESPN, CW35, NBCS-CA

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs lost their most recent game to the Thunder, 123-87, on Tuesday. Zach Collins was their leading scorer with 13 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Collins 13 8 1 0 0 1 Julian Champagnie 13 3 3 4 3 3 Devin Vassell 12 3 4 2 1 1

Kings' Last Game

The Kings were victorious in their previous game versus the Lakers, 125-110, on Wednesday. Sabonis led the way with 29 points, and also had 16 boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 29 16 7 3 1 1 Kevin Huerter 28 4 7 2 0 6 De'Aaron Fox 28 5 5 4 0 3

Spurs vs Kings Additional Info

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama posts 15.7 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocks.

Devin Vassell puts up 20.7 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 55% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Keldon Johnson averages 14 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Collins is posting 10.7 points, 5 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

Tre Jones' numbers for the season are 9 points, 6 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis gets the Kings 17.7 points, 15 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Keegan Murray averages 16 points, 7.7 boards and 2.3 assists, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest.

The Kings receive 17 points per game from Harrison Barnes, plus 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Malik Monk's averages for the season are 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

The Kings get 6.3 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists.

