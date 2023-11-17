Top Spurs vs. Kings Players to Watch - November 17
Friday's 7:30 PM ET game between the San Antonio Spurs (3-8) and the Sacramento Kings (6-4) at Frost Bank Center features the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and the Kings' Domantas Sabonis as players to watch.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, NBCS-CA
Spurs' Last Game
The Spurs lost their most recent game to the Thunder, 123-87, on Tuesday. Zach Collins was their leading scorer with 13 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zach Collins
|13
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Julian Champagnie
|13
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Devin Vassell
|12
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
Kings' Last Game
The Kings were victorious in their previous game versus the Lakers, 125-110, on Wednesday. Sabonis led the way with 29 points, and also had 16 boards and seven assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Domantas Sabonis
|29
|16
|7
|3
|1
|1
|Kevin Huerter
|28
|4
|7
|2
|0
|6
|De'Aaron Fox
|28
|5
|5
|4
|0
|3
Spurs vs Kings Additional Info
Spurs Players to Watch
- Wembanyama posts 15.7 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocks.
- Devin Vassell puts up 20.7 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 55% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Keldon Johnson averages 14 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Collins is posting 10.7 points, 5 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.
- Tre Jones' numbers for the season are 9 points, 6 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis gets the Kings 17.7 points, 15 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Keegan Murray averages 16 points, 7.7 boards and 2.3 assists, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest.
- The Kings receive 17 points per game from Harrison Barnes, plus 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists.
- Malik Monk's averages for the season are 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.
- The Kings get 6.3 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists.
