The Winthrop Eagles (1-2) battle the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot 47.1% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Crusaders allowed to opponents.
  • Winthrop had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Crusaders ranked 306th.
  • Last year, the Eagles put up only 1.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Crusaders allowed (72.6).
  • Winthrop had a 14-3 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

  • Winthrop averaged 76.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged on the road (71.0).
  • The Eagles surrendered 69.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.5).
  • Winthrop sunk 9.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.7 more than it averaged in road games (8.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.0% at home and 37.9% on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Clemson L 78-56 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/8/2023 Brevard W 98-44 Winthrop Coliseum
11/11/2023 Drexel L 74-72 Winthrop Coliseum
11/17/2023 Holy Cross - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/18/2023 IUPUI - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/19/2023 Elon - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.