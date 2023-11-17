Winthrop vs. Holy Cross: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Winthrop Eagles (1-2) host the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Winthrop Betting Records & Stats
- Winthrop covered 12 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.
- Holy Cross' .500 ATS win percentage (14-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Winthrop's .429 mark (12-16-0 ATS Record).
Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Winthrop
|73.8
|140.6
|74.4
|147
|143.6
|Holy Cross
|66.8
|140.6
|72.6
|147
|137.4
Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Eagles scored 73.8 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 72.6 the Crusaders allowed.
- Winthrop went 10-4 against the spread and 14-3 overall last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Winthrop
|12-16-0
|16-12-0
|Holy Cross
|14-14-0
|18-10-0
Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Winthrop
|Holy Cross
|10-4
|Home Record
|6-9
|4-11
|Away Record
|4-11
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|5-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|76.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.5
|71.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.3
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
