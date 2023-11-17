How to Watch the Wofford vs. High Point Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wofford Terriers (3-1) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the High Point Panthers (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wofford vs. High Point 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers' 69.7 points per game last year were 8.6 more points than the 61.1 the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- Wofford went 12-1 last season when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.
- Last year, the Panthers put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Terriers gave up (65.0).
- High Point had a 10-4 record last season when scoring more than 65.0 points.
- Last season, the Panthers had a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 50.7% of shots the Terriers' opponents made.
- The Terriers' 35.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 19.8 percentage points lower than the Panthers given up to their opponents (55.7%).
Wofford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Erskine
|W 85-47
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/11/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 74-49
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 82-52
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/17/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/27/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
