The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-8) hit the road for a SoCon showdown against the Citadel Bulldogs (0-10) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

East Tennessee State has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 13th-worst with 270.4 yards per contest. The defense is ranked 89th in the FCS (382.3 yards allowed per game). Citadel has lots of room to improve, as it ranks worst in points per game (8.7) this season and 13th-worst in points allowed per game (34.9).

Citadel vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

Citadel vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics

Citadel East Tennessee State 249.1 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.4 (114th) 437.6 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.3 (91st) 124.5 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.0 (44th) 124.6 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.4 (127th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood leads Citadel with 986 yards on 87-of-176 passing with four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 218 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Cooper Wallace's team-high 278 rushing yards have come on 76 carries. He also leads the team with 172 receiving yards (17.2 per game) on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

Hi'keem Elmore has racked up 229 yards on 60 carries with one touchdown.

Jay Graves-Billips has racked up 174 receiving yards on 14 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tyler Cherry has totaled 174 receiving yards (17.4 yards per game) on 19 receptions.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

William Riddle has thrown for 536 yards (53.6 ypg) to lead East Tennessee State, completing 44.6% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass compared to six interceptions this season.

Bryson Irby has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 515 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Trey Foster has racked up 357 yards on 64 carries, scoring two times.

Tommy Winton, III's leads his squad with 338 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 19 targets).

Xavier Gaillardetz has put up a 239-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 22 targets.

Will Huzzie's 21 receptions have yielded 232 yards and two touchdowns.

