In the matchup between the Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, November 18 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Tigers to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (59.5) Clemson 33, North Carolina 24

Week 12 ACC Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

The Tigers are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Clemson is 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

The Tigers have played nine games this season and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, nine more than the average point total for Clemson games this season.

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Tar Heels based on the moneyline is 31.2%.

The Tar Heels are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Tar Heels' nine games with a set total.

North Carolina's games this season have averaged a total that is the same as the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Tar Heels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 30.3 21.2 38 19.7 18.8 23.5 North Carolina 39.9 25.5 40.7 24 41.5 35

