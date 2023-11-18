ACC foes match up when the Clemson Tigers (6-4) and the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson is putting up 30.3 points per game offensively this year (46th in the FBS), and is allowing 21.2 points per game (41st) on the other side of the ball. North Carolina's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FBS with 39.9 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 25.5 points per game, which ranks 61st.

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Clemson vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

Clemson North Carolina 408.3 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 520.6 (4th) 272.3 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.2 (76th) 169.7 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.7 (18th) 238.6 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.9 (8th) 17 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (10th) 19 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has racked up 2,261 yards (226.1 ypg) on 224-of-354 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Phil Mafah, has carried the ball 126 times for 721 yards (72.1 per game), scoring eight times.

Will Shipley has collected 592 yards on 123 carries, scoring four times.

Beaux Collins' 510 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has totaled 38 receptions and three touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has reeled in 39 passes while averaging 44.5 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jake Briningstool has a total of 384 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 37 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 3,145 yards (314.5 per game) while completing 65.8% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 276 yards with eight touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has run for 1,236 yards on 206 carries so far this year while scoring 13 times on the ground. He's also added 24 catches, totaling 204 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

British Brooks has piled up 311 yards (on 67 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Devontez Walker's 600 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 catches on 50 targets with six touchdowns.

J.J. Jones has 33 receptions (on 48 targets) for a total of 536 yards (53.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Bryson Nesbit has racked up 508 reciving yards (50.8 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Clemson or North Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.