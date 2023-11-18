Best Bets & Odds for the Coastal Carolina vs. Army Game – Saturday, November 18
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-3) and Army Black Knights (4-6) will clash at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Coastal Carolina vs. Army?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Coastal Carolina 27, Army 18
- Coastal Carolina has won two of the three games it was the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, the Chanticleers have a 1-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).
- Army has been an underdog in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.
- The Black Knights have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The Chanticleers have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Coastal Carolina (-3)
- Coastal Carolina has played 10 games, posting eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Chanticleers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Army owns a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Black Knights have been underdogs by 3 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41.5)
- This season, eight of Coastal Carolina's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 41.5 points.
- In the Army's 10 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 41.5.
- Coastal Carolina averages 30.1 points per game against Army's 20.1, totaling 8.7 points over the contest's point total of 41.5.
Splits Tables
Coastal Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.4
|56.3
|60.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34.1
|34.2
|34
|ATS Record
|8-2-0
|4-1-0
|4-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-8-0
|1-4-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-2
|2-0
|2-2
Army
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.4
|49
|46.2
|Implied Total AVG
|29.8
|28.3
|31
|ATS Record
|3-6-0
|0-4-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-6-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|0-1
|2-2
