Saturday's contest between the Furman Paladins (2-1) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 71-66 based on our computer prediction, with Furman securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM on November 18.

The Chanticleers came out on top in their most recent outing 73-61 against South Carolina State on Wednesday.

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Coastal Carolina vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 71, Coastal Carolina 66

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Chanticleers averaged 70.0 points per game last season (83rd in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per contest (274th in college basketball). They had a +58 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Coastal Carolina scored more in conference play (70.7 points per game) than overall (70.0).

At home, the Chanticleers averaged 75.7 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 65.8.

At home, Coastal Carolina gave up 57.9 points per game, 20.2 fewer points than it allowed on the road (78.1).

