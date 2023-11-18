Coastal Carolina vs. Army: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-3) face the Army Black Knights (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The Chanticleers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. Army matchup.
Coastal Carolina vs. Army Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
Coastal Carolina vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|Army Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Coastal Carolina (-3.5)
|43.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Coastal Carolina (-4.5)
|42.5
|-188
|+155
Coastal Carolina vs. Army Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Chanticleers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Army has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, the Black Knights have an ATS record of 3-2.
Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
