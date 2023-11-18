How to Watch the Furman vs. Coastal Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) play the Furman Paladins (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.
Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Furman vs. Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Chanticleers put up an average of 70.0 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the 63.9 the Paladins gave up to opponents.
- When Coastal Carolina allowed fewer than 63.3 points last season, it went 10-0.
- Last year, the Paladins put up 63.3 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 68.1 the Chanticleers allowed.
- Furman went 6-3 last season when scoring more than 68.1 points.
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 71-61
|Timmons Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 91-56
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 71-68
|The Buc Dome
|11/18/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Timmons Arena
|11/20/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|-
|Timmons Arena
|11/23/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
