SoCon foes meet when the Wofford Terriers (1-9) and the Furman Paladins (9-1) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Gibbs Stadium.

Wofford ranks sixth-worst in scoring offense (13.3 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 67th with 26.5 points allowed per game. Furman ranks 40th in the FCS with 28.9 points per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks seventh-best by surrendering just 17.6 points per game.

Furman vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Furman vs. Wofford Key Statistics

Furman Wofford 365.4 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.9 (121st) 336.3 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.7 (80th) 167.7 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.3 (80th) 197.7 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.6 (122nd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman this season. He has 1,483 passing yards (148.3 per game) while completing 66.8% of his passes. He's tossed nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 488 yards (48.8 ypg) on 87 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto is his team's leading rusher with 165 carries for 704 yards, or 70.4 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Joshua Harris leads his team with 321 receiving yards on 36 catches with two touchdowns.

Ben Ferguson has totaled 315 receiving yards (31.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 24 receptions.

Kyndel Dean's 21 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 300 yards (30.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has 910 yards passing for Wofford, completing 55.2% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Ingram, has carried the ball 137 times for 726 yards (72.6 per game), scoring five times.

J.T. Smith Jr. has racked up 274 yards on 57 attempts, scoring one time.

Alec Holt's 202 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 24 times and has totaled 20 receptions and one touchdown.

Tyler Parker has hauled in eight receptions totaling 158 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyle Pinnix has been the target of nine passes and racked up 11 receptions for 157 yards, an average of 15.7 yards per contest.

