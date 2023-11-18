SEC opponents will do battle when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) meet the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Georgia vs. Tennessee?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia 31, Tennessee 24

Georgia 31, Tennessee 24 Georgia has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 9-0.

The Bulldogs have won all nine games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter.

Tennessee lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Volunteers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +280.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 78.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+9.5)



Tennessee (+9.5) Georgia has three wins in 10 games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-7 in their 10 games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Tennessee is 6-3-0 this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) Georgia and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 58.5 points four times this season.

This season, five of Tennessee's games have ended with a score higher than 58.5 points.

Georgia averages 40.6 points per game against Tennessee's 32, amounting to 14.1 points over the game's total of 58.5.

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.0 54.4 49.8 Implied Total AVG 39.6 41.6 35.0 ATS Record 3-7-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-4-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 6-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.4 57.0 53.5 Implied Total AVG 34.6 38.8 29.3 ATS Record 6-3-0 5-0-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 5-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

