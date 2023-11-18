On Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets (3-8) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the New York Knicks (7-5). It airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Knicks matchup.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MSG

BSSE and MSG Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (scoring 110 points per game to rank 23rd in the league while giving up 104.7 per outing to rank first in the NBA) and have a +64 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets' -100 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.5 points per game (14th in NBA) while giving up 122.6 per outing (27th in league).

New York is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Hornets and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Knicks +5000 +2500 -

