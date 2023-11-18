When the Kansas State Wildcats match up with the Kansas Jayhawks at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection model predicts the Wildcats will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Kansas State vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-9.5) Toss Up (57.5) Kansas State 35, Kansas 23

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wildcats have eight wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

Kansas State has an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

There have been six Wildcats games (out of 10) that hit the over this season.

Kansas State games this season have posted an average total of 54.2, which is 3.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Jayhawks based on the moneyline is 27.8%.

The Jayhawks have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or greater this season.

The Jayhawks have gone over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for Kansas this year is 1.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Wildcats vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 38.8 18.5 45.3 12 29 28.3 Kansas 32.7 26.2 37 23 26.3 31

