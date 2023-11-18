Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Morehead State Eagles and Presbyterian Blue Hose go head to head at 1:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Eagles. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Presbyterian vs. Morehead State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Morehead State (-6.6) 45.9 Morehead State 26, Presbyterian 20

Week 12 Pioneer League Predictions

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose won just two games against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Blue Hose games.

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last year.

Last year, six Eagles games hit the over.

Blue Hose vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Presbyterian 20.7 25.3 23.8 21.8 18.7 27.7 Morehead State 21.6 28.7 26.2 24.8 17 32.6

