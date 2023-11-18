Saturday's game features the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-1) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-4) matching up at UNF Arena (on November 18) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 win for Presbyterian.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 76, Northwestern State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: Presbyterian (-5.0)

Presbyterian (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Presbyterian is 3-1-0 against the spread, while Northwestern State's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. The Blue Hose have hit the over in two games, while Demons games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose average 77.2 points per game (167th in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per contest (134th in college basketball). They have a +53 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Presbyterian is 229th in the country at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 more than the 31.2 its opponents average.

Presbyterian makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

The Blue Hose put up 99.1 points per 100 possessions (123rd in college basketball), while allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions (161st in college basketball).

Presbyterian and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Blue Hose commit 12.6 per game (211th in college basketball) and force 12.4 (205th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.