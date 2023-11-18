The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-7) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Morehead State Eagles (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bailey Memorial Stadium in a Pioneer League clash.

Presbyterian ranks 89th in total offense this season (323.4 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FCS with 323.4 yards allowed per game. With 320.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Morehead State ranks 92nd in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 75th, allowing 366.8 total yards per contest.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. Morehead State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Presbyterian vs. Morehead State Key Statistics

Presbyterian Morehead State 323.4 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.0 (87th) 299.9 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.8 (78th) 123.5 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 85.0 (124th) 199.9 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.0 (39th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 1,715 yards, completing 50.4% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 475 yards (47.5 ypg) on 96 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season, Zach Switzer has carried the ball 55 times for 224 yards (22.4 per game).

Dominic Kibby's team-high 668 yards as a receiver have come on 40 catches (out of 46 targets) with four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has put together a 388-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes on 24 targets.

Jordan Irizarry has been the target of 17 passes and racked up 19 grabs for 259 yards, an average of 25.9 yards per contest.

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has been a dual threat for Morehead State this season. He has 2,074 passing yards (207.4 per game) while completing 51.3% of his passes. He's thrown 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 244 yards (24.4 ypg) on 66 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

James Louis has rushed 80 times for 249 yards, with three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp's 825 receiving yards (82.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 54 receptions on 47 targets with nine touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has 36 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 558 yards (55.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Trevon Kleint's eight targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Presbyterian or Morehead State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.