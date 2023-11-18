MEAC foes match up when the Norfolk State Spartans (3-7) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-6) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at William 'Dick' Price Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Norfolk State ranks 64th in the FCS with 353.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 40th in total defense (322.3 yards allowed per contest). With 22.4 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, South Carolina State ranks 83rd in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 68th, surrendering 26.6 points per contest.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Key Statistics

South Carolina State Norfolk State 343.3 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.3 (61st) 314.9 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.3 (43rd) 217.4 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.5 (25th) 125.9 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.8 (96th) 3 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields leads South Carolina State with 1,149 yards on 85-of-168 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 238 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 40 carries.

Jawarn Howell has run for 810 yards on 102 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Josh Shaw has racked up 319 yards on 65 carries with one touchdown.

Justin Smith-Brown has racked up 328 receiving yards on 20 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Keshawn Toney has 19 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 242 yards (24.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jordan Smith's 14 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 198 yards (19.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has recorded 1,244 yards (124.4 ypg) on 96-of-190 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 254 rushing yards (25.4 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

X'Zavion Evans has racked up 465 yards on 90 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Kevon King has racked up 429 yards on 90 attempts, scoring five times.

Andre Pegues' team-leading 411 yards as a receiver have come on 22 catches (out of 24 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tavian Morris has caught 17 passes while averaging 25.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Aaron Moore has been the target of 13 passes and racked up 13 catches for 207 yards, an average of 20.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

