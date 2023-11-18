The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on Peacock.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Minnesota vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM Minnesota (-13.5) 142.5 -1000 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Minnesota (-12.5) 142.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Carolina Upstate went 16-11-0 ATS last season.

The Spartans were an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times last year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Minnesota won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 27 times last season.

South Carolina Upstate Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 South Carolina Upstate, based on its national championship odds (+4000), ranks much better (21st-best in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (249th).

With odds of +4000, South Carolina Upstate has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

