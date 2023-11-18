The South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6) face a fellow SEC foe when they host the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina ranks 60th in scoring offense (28.8 points per game) and 93rd in scoring defense (28.6 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Kentucky ranks 54th in the FBS (29.1 points per game), and it is 59th defensively (25 points allowed per game).

We give more details below

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

South Carolina Kentucky 393.1 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.4 (105th) 413.5 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.9 (47th) 91.4 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.6 (91st) 301.7 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.8 (89th) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has compiled 2,867 yards (286.7 ypg) on 240-of-340 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Mario Anderson has racked up 645 yards on 117 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.

Dakereon Joyner has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 115 yards (11.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Xavier Legette's leads his squad with 1,093 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 59 catches (out of 77 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Trey Knox has put together a 277-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes on 41 targets.

O'Mega Blake has been the target of 30 passes and compiled 19 catches for 250 yards, an average of 25.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 2,063 yards on 56.7% passing while collecting 19 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis is his team's leading rusher with 160 carries for 929 yards, or 92.9 per game. He's found paydirt 11 times on the ground, as well. Davis has also chipped in with 24 catches for 259 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has rushed for 138 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Dane Key has racked up 477 receiving yards on 32 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Tayvion Robinson has 33 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 472 yards (47.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Barion Brown's 68 targets have resulted in 34 grabs for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

