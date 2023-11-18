Oddsmakers project a competitive contest when the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between SEC rivals at Williams-Brice Stadium. Kentucky is favored by 1.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 53.5 points.

Kentucky is averaging 343.4 yards per game offensively this year (99th in the FBS), and is allowing 356.9 yards per game (49th) on defense. In terms of total offense, South Carolina ranks 63rd in the FBS (393.1 total yards per game) and 106th on the other side of the ball (413.5 total yards allowed per contest).

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV Channel: SEC Network

Kentucky vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kentucky -1.5 -105 -115 53.5 -110 -110 -115 -105

South Carolina Recent Performance

The Gamecocks are really struggling of late offensively, gaining 394.7 yards per game in their past three games (-40-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 336.3 (47th-ranked).

On offense in their previous three games, the Gamecocks are averaging 34 points, 55th in college football. Defensively, they are conceding 21.3, which puts them 84th.

South Carolina is 27th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (308.7 per game), and 75th in passing yards conceded (183).

In their past three games, the Gamecocks have run for 86 yards per game (-103-worst in college football), and given up 153.3 on the ground (-6-worst).

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

In its past three games, South Carolina has gone over the total once.

Week 12 SEC Betting Trends

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina's ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

Five of South Carolina's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

South Carolina has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

South Carolina has entered six games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is in those contests.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has 2,867 passing yards, or 286.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.6% of his passes and has tossed 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Mario Anderson, has carried the ball 117 times for 645 yards (64.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dakereon Joyner has piled up 49 carries and totaled 115 yards with five touchdowns.

Xavier Legette has hauled in 1,093 receiving yards on 59 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Trey Knox has put up a 277-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 41 targets.

O'Mega Blake has racked up 250 reciving yards (25 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

T.J. Sanders leads the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has eight TFL and 35 tackles.

South Carolina's top-tackler, Debo Williams, has 85 tackles, six TFL, and one sack this year.

O'Donnell Fortune leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 27 tackles and three passes defended.

