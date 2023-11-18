On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Stefan Noesen going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

In four of 16 games this season, Noesen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Noesen's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 42 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times while averaging 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Noesen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 8:25 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:00 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:55 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 9:46 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:41 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

