Saturday's contest at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has the Campbell Camels (2-1) going head to head against the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-43 win as our model heavily favors Campbell.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Catamounts earned a 54-43 win over UNC Wilmington.

Western Carolina vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

Western Carolina vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 77, Western Carolina 43

Other SoCon Predictions

Western Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Catamounts were outscored by 10.8 points per game last season with a -323 scoring differential overall. They put up 54.5 points per game (342nd in college basketball) and gave up 65.3 per contest (204th in college basketball).

In conference action, Western Carolina averaged fewer points (53.5 per game) than it did overall (54.5) in 2022-23.

The Catamounts averaged 58.1 points per game at home last season, and 50.1 away.

At home, Western Carolina gave up 61.5 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 69.5.

