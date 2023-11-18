Two hot squads hit the court when the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) host the McNeese Cowboys (4-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Catamounts are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Cowboys, winners of four in a row.

Western Carolina vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Western Carolina Stats Insights

The Catamounts made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Cowboys allowed to their opponents (47%).

In games Western Carolina shot better than 47% from the field, it went 11-0 overall.

The Catamounts were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cowboys finished 163rd.

Last year, the Catamounts scored just 1.5 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Cowboys allowed (75.4).

Western Carolina had an 11-2 record last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Western Carolina fared better at home last year, scoring 78.9 points per game, compared to 67.7 per game in road games.

The Catamounts surrendered 65.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.3).

Western Carolina sunk 9.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 6.2% points better than it averaged in away games (7.4 threes per game, 31% three-point percentage).

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule