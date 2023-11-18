The Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the McNeese Cowboys (4-0), who have won four straight. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Western Carolina vs. McNeese matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Western Carolina vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Carolina vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Carolina Moneyline McNeese Moneyline BetMGM Western Carolina (-6.5) 144.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Carolina (-5.5) 144.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Carolina vs. McNeese Betting Trends (2022-23)

Western Carolina went 16-12-0 ATS last season.

Catamounts games went over the point total 12 out of 28 times last season.

McNeese covered 14 times in 30 matchups with a spread last year.

A total of 15 of the Cowboys' games last season went over the point total.

