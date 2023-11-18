Saturday's game at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Winthrop Eagles (1-2) squaring off against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-3) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-54 victory, heavily favoring Winthrop.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Eagles claimed an 84-43 victory against Erskine.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Winthrop vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 70, South Carolina State 54

Other Big South Predictions

Winthrop Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles were outscored by 8.0 points per game last season (scoring 51.8 points per game to rank 354th in college basketball while giving up 59.8 per contest to rank 63rd in college basketball) and had a -241 scoring differential overall.

Winthrop averaged 2.6 more points in Big South games (54.4) than overall (51.8).

In 2022-23, the Eagles scored 7.3 more points per game at home (55.4) than on the road (48.1).

At home, Winthrop gave up 58.1 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 60.9.

