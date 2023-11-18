Winthrop vs. IUPUI November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) will play the Winthrop Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Winthrop vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Winthrop Top Players (2022-23)
- Kelton Talford: 16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cory Hightower: 13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sin'Cere McMahon: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)
- Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Osten: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Winthrop vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Winthrop Rank
|Winthrop AVG
|IUPUI AVG
|IUPUI Rank
|127th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|299th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|337th
|343rd
|28.0
|Rebounds
|28.3
|335th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|4.6
|356th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|15.1
|355th
