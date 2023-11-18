Wofford vs. Furman Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
In the matchup between the Furman Paladins and Wofford Terriers on Saturday, November 18 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Paladins to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Wofford vs. Furman Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Furman (-25)
|41.3
|Furman 33, Wofford 8
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Wofford Betting Info (2023)
- The Terriers have one win against the spread this season.
Furman Betting Info (2023)
- The Paladins have put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- One of the Paladins' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Terriers vs. Paladins 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Wofford
|13.3
|26.5
|17
|26.3
|10.8
|26.7
|Furman
|28.9
|17.6
|32.8
|9.8
|25
|25.4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.