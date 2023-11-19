CAA teams will hit the court across six games on Sunday's college basketball slate. That includes the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks playing the Drexel Dragons at Daskalakis Athletic Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Holy Cross Crusaders at Stony Brook Seawolves 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - Liberty Lady Flames at North Carolina A&T Aggies 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - Norfolk State Spartans at Hampton Pirates 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - Hofstra Pride at Sacred Heart Pioneers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - UMass Minutewomen at Monmouth Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Drexel Dragons 4:30 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 -

Follow CAA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!