The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) will meet the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)

Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina Rank Coastal Carolina AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank 136th 73.3 Points Scored 80.1 16th 290th 74.0 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 65th 33.7 Rebounds 37.2 5th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 11.9 2nd 200th 7.2 3pt Made 9.9 10th 230th 12.4 Assists 13.7 128th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.7 160th

