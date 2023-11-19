The Clemson Tigers (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Boise State Broncos (2-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Boise State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Clemson vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-7.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-6.5) 137.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Clemson vs. Boise State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Clemson put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 18 Tigers games last season went over the point total.

Boise State put together a 15-15-0 record against the spread last season.

In Broncos games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Bookmakers rate Clemson considerably higher (65th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (151st).

Clemson has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

