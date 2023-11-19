Sunday's contest between the Clemson Tigers (3-1) and the Longwood Lancers (1-3) at Littlejohn Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 90-50 and heavily favors Clemson to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on November 19.

The Tigers are coming off of a 109-40 loss to South Carolina in their last outing on Thursday.

Clemson vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Clemson vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 90, Longwood 50

Clemson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers put up 66.3 points per game (148th in college basketball) last season while allowing 62.8 per contest (133rd in college basketball). They had a +123 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

On offense, Clemson averaged 64.8 points per game last season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (66.3 points per game) was 1.5 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Tigers averaged 1.1 fewer points per game (66.7) than in away games last year (67.8).

When playing at home, Clemson gave up 7.1 fewer points per game (59.5) than when playing on the road (66.6).

