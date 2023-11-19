The Clemson Tigers (3-0) host the Boise State Broncos (2-0) at Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the game.

Clemson vs. Boise State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson covered 14 times in 30 matchups with a spread last season.

Boise State sported a 15-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-16-0 mark from Clemson.

Clemson vs. Boise State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 74.7 146.8 67.9 132.5 139.5 Boise State 72.1 146.8 64.6 132.5 135.8

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers recorded were 10.1 more points than the Broncos allowed (64.6).

Clemson went 13-10 against the spread and 21-5 overall last season when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Clemson vs. Boise State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 14-16-0 18-12-0 Boise State 15-15-0 18-12-0

Clemson vs. Boise State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Boise State 15-2 Home Record 14-1 5-6 Away Record 5-6 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

