Furman vs. Wyoming: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Furman Paladins (3-1) and the Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) play at HTC Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET on ESPNU. The game has no line set.
Furman vs. Wyoming Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 10:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: HTC Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Furman Betting Records & Stats
- Furman compiled a 19-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- Furman covered the spread more often than Wyoming last year, sporting an ATS record of 19-12-0, as opposed to the 11-17-0 record of the Cowboys.
Furman vs. Wyoming Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Furman
|80.9
|150.1
|71.2
|143.3
|146.1
|Wyoming
|69.2
|150.1
|72.1
|143.3
|139.1
Additional Furman Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 80.9 points per game the Paladins recorded were 8.8 more points than the Cowboys allowed (72.1).
- Furman went 14-5 against the spread and 19-4 overall last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Furman vs. Wyoming Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Furman
|19-12-0
|17-14-0
|Wyoming
|11-17-0
|16-12-0
Furman vs. Wyoming Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Furman
|Wyoming
|15-2
|Home Record
|7-8
|8-3
|Away Record
|1-8
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-7-0
|86.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.5
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.4
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-3-0
