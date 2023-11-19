Sunday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-2) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-1) at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 56-50 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Presbyterian squad securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

Last time out, the Blue Hose won on Wednesday 95-43 against Columbia International.

Presbyterian vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Presbyterian vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 56, East Tennessee State 50

Presbyterian Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Hose had a +3 scoring differential last season, putting up 64.9 points per game (181st in college basketball) and conceding 64.8 (193rd in college basketball).

Presbyterian's offense was more effective in Big South games last year, averaging 66.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 64.9 PPG.

At home, the Blue Hose posted 16.6 more points per game last season (73.4) than they did in away games (56.8).

Presbyterian allowed 59.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.2 fewer points than it allowed on the road (69.6).

