Sunday's game at Desert Diamond Arena has the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-0) squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on November 19. Our computer prediction projects a 76-70 win for Grand Canyon, who are favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 76, South Carolina 70

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Grand Canyon

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-6.8)

Grand Canyon (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Carolina Performance Insights

While South Carolina ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in points per game last year with 64.3 (20th-worst), it ranked 254th in college basketball with 72.6 points given up per contest.

The Gamecocks pulled down 31.3 rebounds per game (210th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 32.3 rebounds per contest (265th-ranked).

Last season South Carolina ranked 324th in college basketball in assists, delivering 11.1 per game.

Last year the Gamecocks committed 12.5 turnovers per game (249th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.1 turnovers per contest (327th-ranked).

Last year the Gamecocks sank 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32.3% (280th-ranked) from three-point land.

With 7.1 three-pointers conceded per game, South Carolina was 165th in the nation. It gave up a 33.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 187th in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by South Carolina last season, 59.1% of them were two-pointers (67.2% of the team's made baskets) and 40.9% were from beyond the arc (32.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.