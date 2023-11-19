At TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 19, the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Tennessee Titans, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Jaguars should win, according to our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Offensively, the Jaguars rank 19th in the NFL with 328 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in total defense (353.2 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive angle, the Titans are generating 291.7 total yards per game (27th-ranked). They rank 19th in the NFL defensively (338 total yards allowed per game).

Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (-6.5) Toss Up (40) Jaguars 24, Titans 16

Titans Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Tennessee games have gone over the point total just twice this year.

The average total for Titans games is 40.4 points, 0.4 more than this game's over/under.

Jaguars Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Jacksonville has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

So far this season, four of Jacksonville's nine games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Jaguars games this season has been 44.5, 4.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Titans vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 21.8 21.1 17.8 23 26.8 18.8 Tennessee 17.1 20 24.5 18.5 11.2 21.2

