Sunday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) and Wofford Terriers (2-1) matching up at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia Tech, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wofford vs. Virginia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wofford vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 85, Wofford 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Wofford vs. Virginia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-15.4)

Virginia Tech (-15.4) Computer Predicted Total: 154.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wofford Performance Insights

Last year Wofford scored 74.7 points per game (105th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 72.5 points per contest (251st-ranked).

With 30.5 boards per game, the Terriers were 258th in the country. They allowed 28.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 43rd in college basketball.

Wofford averaged 12.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 221st in the nation.

Last season the Terriers averaged 10.6 turnovers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.5 turnovers per contest (304th-ranked).

The Terriers drained 7.5 threes per game (166th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 33.0% shooting percentage (240th-ranked) from downtown.

Wofford ranked 312th in the country with 8.4 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 247th with a 34.7% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Wofford attempted 35.4 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 60.9% of the shots it took (and 72.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.7 threes per contest, which were 39.1% of its shots (and 27.3% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.