The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) and the Wofford Terriers (2-1) play in a game with no set line at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Wofford vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Last season 18 of Wofford's games hit the over.

The Terriers' record against the spread last year was 16-13-0.

Virginia Tech (14-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.2% of the time, 10% less often than Wofford (16-13-0) last year.

Wofford vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia Tech 74.1 148.8 70.1 142.6 140.0 Wofford 74.7 148.8 72.5 142.6 139.9

Additional Wofford Insights & Trends

The Terriers' 74.7 points per game last year were only 4.6 more points than the 70.1 the Hokies gave up to opponents.

Wofford went 12-6 against the spread and 11-9 overall when it scored more than 70.1 points last season.

Wofford vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia Tech 14-17-0 18-13-0 Wofford 16-13-0 18-11-0

Wofford vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tech Wofford 13-4 Home Record 12-4 2-9 Away Record 4-11 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.9 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

