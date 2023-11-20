The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) take the court against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on YouTube.

Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: YouTube

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Last season, Charleston Southern had a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 211th.
  • The Buccaneers' 72.6 points per game last year were only 2.4 fewer points than the 75.0 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 75.0 points last season, Charleston Southern went 7-2.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Charleston Southern averaged 79.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.5 away.
  • The Buccaneers conceded fewer points at home (72.1 per game) than away (76.7) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern sunk fewer treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (35.9%) as well.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 North Florida L 81-70 The Buc Dome
11/13/2023 JWU Charlotte W 102-61 The Buc Dome
11/17/2023 @ NC State L 87-53 PNC Arena
11/20/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman - Moore Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Citadel - McAlister Field House

