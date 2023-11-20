The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) take the court against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on YouTube.

Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: YouTube

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Last season, Charleston Southern had a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Buccaneers were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 211th.

The Buccaneers' 72.6 points per game last year were only 2.4 fewer points than the 75.0 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 75.0 points last season, Charleston Southern went 7-2.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston Southern averaged 79.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.5 away.

The Buccaneers conceded fewer points at home (72.1 per game) than away (76.7) last season.

Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern sunk fewer treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (35.9%) as well.

