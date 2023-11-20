Monday's game that pits the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) at Moore Gymnasium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Bethune-Cookman. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: YouTube

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Moore Gymnasium

Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 72, Charleston Southern 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman

Computer Predicted Spread: Bethune-Cookman (-1.4)

Bethune-Cookman (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

With 72.6 points per game on offense, Charleston Southern was 155th in the nation last season. Defensively, it ceded 74.4 points per contest, which ranked 299th in college basketball.

The Buccaneers ranked 192nd in college basketball with 31.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 175th with 31.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Charleston Southern ranked 268th in the nation with 12.0 assists per game.

The Buccaneers ranked 142nd in the country with 11.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 304th with 10.5 forced turnovers per game.

The Buccaneers drained 8.1 threes per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 34.3% three-point percentage (171st-ranked).

Charleston Southern was 290th in college basketball with 8.2 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 308th with a 35.9% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Charleston Southern last season, 60.5% of them were two-pointers (69.4% of the team's made baskets) and 39.5% were three-pointers (30.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.