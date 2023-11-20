The Citadel Bulldogs (1-3) and the Idaho State Bengals (2-2) meet at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The game has no set line.

Citadel vs. Idaho State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Citadel Betting Records & Stats

Citadel went 12-16-0 ATS last season.

Citadel covered the spread less often than Idaho State last season, recording an ATS record of 12-16-0, compared to the 13-14-0 mark of the Bengals.

Citadel vs. Idaho State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Citadel 67.4 136.6 74.2 145.2 140.7 Idaho State 69.2 136.6 71 145.2 136.9

Additional Citadel Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged only 3.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Bengals gave up (71).

Citadel went 5-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall last season when scoring more than 71 points.

Citadel vs. Idaho State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Citadel 12-16-0 11-17-0 Idaho State 13-14-0 16-11-0

Citadel vs. Idaho State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Citadel Idaho State 5-9 Home Record 7-7 4-11 Away Record 4-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

