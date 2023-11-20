Gordon Hayward will hope to make a difference for the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Boston Celtics.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hayward put up four points, four assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 122-108 loss versus the Knicks.

In this article we will look at Hayward's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-106)

Over 14.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

Looking to bet on one or more of Hayward's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the NBA last year, allowing 111.4 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the league last season, giving up 44 per contest.

The Celtics gave up 23.1 assists per game last year (second in the NBA).

The Celtics were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Gordon Hayward vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 30 8 2 6 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.